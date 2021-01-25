Your Daily Coronavirus Update: Florida Reported 156 Additional Deaths From COVID-19 on Monday

﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿&lt;br&gt;

Florida reported 156 additional deaths from COVID-19 today

Joe Byrnes, WMFE

So far, the state has recorded 25,849 deaths. And nationwide, more than 419,000 people have died with the coronavirus, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Florida posted 8,720 new cases today, with a test positivity rate of 8.25 percent.

Overall, the state’s trends have improved slightly in the past week, for cases, hospitalizations and deaths. About 6,900 are hospitalized.

In Central Florida, Osceola County reported nine deaths from COVID-19, bringing its death toll to 343.

Two deaths were reported in Brevard and Marion counties and one in Orange County.

1.4 million people have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine in Florida. 158,000 have received two.

In Central Florida counties, including Marion, 286,000 have received at least one shot of the vaccine.

DeSantis to feds: Florida wants more COVID-19 vaccine doses

The Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says the flow of COVID-19 vaccines has been stagnant and the state needs more to meet the increasing demand from residents.

DeSantis said officials in Washington told Florida it would start to see the supply increase around this time, but that hasn't happened. Last week, the governor said the state doesn’t need FEMA sites to distribute vaccines, saying it already has the infrastructure set up, with hospitals, pharmacies and some of the major drive-thru testing sites.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki pushed back against DeSantis’ comments, saying Florida has only administered about half of the vaccines it has been given.

