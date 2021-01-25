© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Orlando Executive Airport Had Its Busiest December Since 2007 This Year, Despite a Pandemic and a Recession

By Danielle Prieur
Published January 25, 2021 at 11:27 AM EST
Photo: Clique Images

The Orlando Executive Airport was the 99th busiest airport out of a total of 530 American airports surveyed in 2020.

Operations at Orlando Executive Airport decreased by 1.7 percent in 2020 compared with 2019 as people traveled less during the pandemic. 

But the Christmas and New Year’s holidays were a bright spot in the year.

The airport saw a 27 percent increase in traffic in December, making it the busiest December at MCO since 2007.

In a statement, Greater Orlando Aviation Authority Chairman Carson Good said this growth highlights the efforts of staff to maintain high standards during a difficult year.

GOAA still plans on developing a 12 acre parcel near the intersection of S.R. 408 and Andes Avenue into a warehouse distribution center. 

The Biden-Harris administration announced it will ban some travelers from the Schengen Area, Brazil and South Africa on Monday to reduce the risk of transmission of highly contagious COVID-19 variants.

coronavirusCentral Florida News
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
