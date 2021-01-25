© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Florida air traffic tower closes after worker gets virus

Published January 25, 2021 at 3:05 AM EST
Photo: Yeray Sanchez

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The air traffic control tower of a Florida airport has been closed after a worker tested positive for the new coronavirus. The Federal Aviation Administration posted on its website that the air traffic control tower at St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport was closed after the worker was found to be positive for the virus on Wednesday. The FAA said the air traffic control tower at nearby Tampa International Airport will handle the other airport’s air space until the tower reopens at the end of the month. The FAA didn’t say how many other workers were exposed to the infected employee.

