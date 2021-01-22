Your Friday coronavirus updates: More than 25,000 Floridians have died with COVID-19; Lake County plans second doses; Seminole cancels text alerts

﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿&lt;br&gt;

As of today, more than 25,000 Floridians have died with COVID-19.

The state added 272 residents to its death toll -- and five non-residents.

The number of new cases in Florida rose each day this week. The Florida Department of Health reported 13,719 new cases from Thursday.

Orange County added 36 deaths in today's coronavirus report. So far 893 county residents have died.

Statewide the test positive rate was 12.4 percent on Thursday. It was above 11 percent throughout Central Florida.

Sumter County was the region's worst with 17.7 percent of new test results coming back positive. Osceola was next with 17.1 percent.

About one and quarter million people have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in Florida. More than 139,000 have received a second dose.



Lake County plans second doses

People who got a first dose of a coronavirus vaccine from the Lake County Health Department will be getting calls to schedule the second dose.

The health department announced Friday that Moderna recipients will receive the second shot Tuesday through Thursday of next week.

And some Pfizer recipients will have appointments the following week.

The department will start giving first doses to seniors again when the next allotment arrives.

You can find vaccine updates on its website and its Twitter account, which is @FLHealthLake.



Seminole County cancels text alerts

Seminole County announced today it has suspended its COVID-19 vaccine text alerts.

That's because demand is "far outpacing available resources and vaccines."

Instead, seniors are encouraged to check the county website --PrepareSeminole.org -- each Tuesday for appointments the next week.

The online calendar they use also lets users follow the week's events and receive a notification if appointments become available.