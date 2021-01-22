© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Tennessee moves quickly, hires UCF's Danny White as new AD

By Danielle Prieur
Published January 22, 2021 at 3:11 AM EST
Tennessee has hired UCF athletic director Danny White as the Volunteers’ new athletic director. The announcement Thursday comes just three days after the firing of football coach Jeremy Pruitt and athletic director Phillip Fulmer’s retirement. Chancellor Donde Plowman noted Tennessee handled this search with urgency. White will be Tennessee’s fourth different athletic director since Dave Hart took over in September 2011. White's first job will be hiring a new football coach with the Volunteers in the midst of an NCAA investigation into recruiting violations that cost Pruitt and nine others their jobs.

Tags
Central Florida News
