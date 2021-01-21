© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Your Coronavirus Update For Thursday: Average Daily Cases Decline; More Than 120,000 Vaccinated

By Matthew Peddie
Published January 21, 2021 at 10:55 AM EST
Image: Florida Department of Health
Matthew Peddie
/
Image: Florida Department of Health

Florida adds more than 12,000 new cases, even as average daily case numbers trend down

Matthew Peddie, WMFE

Florida added about 12,683 new COVID-19 cases, according to figures released Thursday

That’s an increase compared to the three prior days. 

Florida is averaging 11,934 new cases per day in the last week, according to data from Johns Hopkins University analyzed by NPR.

That’s a 22% decrease over the week prior, and a 20% decrease from two weeks ago.

As of Thursday morning, just over 7,025 people were in the hospital statewide with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19. 

In total, more than 1.6 million Floridians have gotten COVID-19, and 25,128 people have died. 

Some 123,971 people have received a complete course of a vaccine, and more than one million have received the first shot of a vaccine.

Tags
coronaviruscoronavirus updatesCentral Florida News
Matthew Peddie
See stories by Matthew Peddie
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details