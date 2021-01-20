© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Your Coronavirus Update For Wednesday: Florida Passes 1.6 Million Cases

By Matthew Peddie
Published January 20, 2021 at 10:51 AM EST
Photo: CDC @cdc
Florida passes 1.6 million coronavirus cases

Matthew Peddie, WMFE

Florida added 11,615 new COVID-19 cases, according to figures released Wednesday. 

Florida has now reported more than 1.6 million cases. 

The state is averaging 12,231 new cases per day in the last week, according to data from Johns Hopkins University analyzed by NPR.

That’s a 23-percent decrease over the week prior, and a 14 percent decrease from two weeks ago. 

As of Wednesday morning, 7-thousand, 147 patients were in the hospital statewide with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19. 

Nearly 25,000 people (24,965) people have died statewide. 

Tags
coronaviruscoronavirus updatesCentral Florida NewsHealth
Matthew Peddie
See stories by Matthew Peddie
