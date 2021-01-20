© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Sabatini will seek to rename U.S. 27 as the President Donald J. Trump Highway

By Joe Byrnes
Published January 20, 2021 at 8:12 AM EST
State Rep. Anthony Sabatini posted this map showing U.S. 27 through Florida as he announced his plans to rename it after former President Donald Trump.
Lake County lawmaker Anthony Sabatini announced Tuesday that he'll offer an amendment to the annual transportation facility designations bill renaming U.S. 27 in Florida as the President Donald J. Trump Highway.

Sabatini is a Howey-in-the-Hills lawyer and member of the Florida House of Representatives who made a name for himself during the pandemic by filing lawsuits against local mask mandates.

On Twitter, he is a conservative firebrand -- downplaying the coronavirus, defending gun rights, alleging election fraud, promoting Trump and attacking liberals.

That's where the Republican lawmaker announced his plan to rename U.S. 27. The highway stretches from Tallahassee to Miami and passes through his district.

The Legislature has already renamed the highway after a prominent Florida politician. Back in 1999, it was designated the Claude Pepper Memorial Highway.

As a Democratic senator and congressman, Pepper was a famous defender of older Americans.

Joe Byrnes
Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.
