"I Feel Hopeful": Central Florida Leaders of Nonprofits, Advocacy Groups Respond to President Biden's Inauguration

Leaders of nonprofits and other advocacy groups in Orlando talked about their reactions to President Joe Biden's inauguration at a virtual watch party hosted this morning by Democrat Rep. Anna Eskamani.

Orange County Classroom Teachers Association President Wendy Doromal says she feels relief and hope after President Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Doromal says the teachers she represents support the new Biden-Harris administration’s plans for a nationwide mask mandate and vaccines for school staff.

“Teachers struggle every day in classrooms that are so overcrowded that social distancing is not possible and they’re not safe.”

Doromal says the union is relieved that former United States Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos, who she says took a wrecking ball to public education, has resigned.

And that they’re celebrating having an advocate in the White House in First Lady Jill Biden, a college professor of education and proud union member.

Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida’s Director of Advocacy and Government Relations Kelly Quintero says she also feels hopeful after Biden’s inauguration.

Quintero wants the new Biden-Harris administration to set aside additional funding for the SNAP program that provides breakfasts and lunches to K-12 students.

But she also wants access to federal and local food programs to be increased especially in Black and brown communities that have been especially hard-hit by the pandemic.

“And so, some kind of security there would be great. So people know how to put food on their table. So basic right?”

The Orlando-based food bank estimates that in any given day, one in six Central Floridians will go hungry.

