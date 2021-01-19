Your Coronavirus Update for Tuesday: Florida Vaccinations Pass 100,000
Vaccinations pass 100,000, with nearly 1 million receiving the first shot of a vaccine
Matthew Peddie, WMFE
More than 100,000 people have been vaccinated, and nearly one million have received the first of two doses of a vaccine according to the state department of health.
Florida added 9,659 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.
The state is averaging 12,956 new cases per day in the last week, according to data from Johns Hopkins University analyzed by NPR.
That’s a 19% decrease over the week prior, and a 6% decrease from two weeks ago.
Florida’s record for COVID-19 was set just over a week ago, when more than 19,000 new cases were reported in one day.
As of Tuesday morning, 7, 363 patients were in the hospital statewide with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19.
In total, more than 1.5 million Floridians have gotten COVID-19, and 24,820 people have died.