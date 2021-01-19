© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Your Coronavirus Update for Tuesday: Florida Vaccinations Pass 100,000

By Matthew Peddie
Published January 19, 2021 at 10:42 AM EST
Paddock Mall in Ocala served as a vaccination site for Marion County seniors. Photo: Joe Byrnes, WMFE
Vaccinations pass 100,000, with nearly 1 million receiving the first shot of a vaccine

More than 100,000 people have been vaccinated, and nearly one million have received the first of two doses of a vaccine according to the state department of health. 

Florida added 9,659 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday. 

The state is averaging 12,956 new cases per day in the last week, according to data from Johns Hopkins University analyzed by NPR.

That’s a 19% decrease over the week prior, and a 6% decrease from two weeks ago.

Florida’s record for COVID-19 was set just over a week ago, when more than 19,000 new cases were reported in one day. 

As of Tuesday morning, 7, 363 patients were in the hospital statewide with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19. 

In total, more than 1.5 million Floridians have gotten COVID-19, and 24,820 people have died. 

coronavirus, coronavirus updates, Central Florida News, Health
