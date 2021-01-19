© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Osceola Superintendent Calls For Expedited Vaccines For Teachers

By Amy Green
Published January 19, 2021 at 1:00 AM EST
Osceola Superintendent Debra Pace says teachers need vaccinations so that schools can remain open. Photo by Amy Green

The Osceola County schools superintendent says the district is working with local health providers to get ready for vaccinating teachers for the coronavirus as soon as possible. 

That’s as Gov. Ron DeSantis has put elderly Floridians ahead of essential workers in line for the coveted vaccines. 

Statewide, school leaders have called on the governor to consider teachers essential workers as he has made the vaccines available first to health care workers and then the elderly. 

Osceola County Superintendent Debra Pace says the district already is in talks with local health providers so that it can begin inoculating teachers as soon as the governor allows it.  

“Educators are front-line essential workers, and to keep our schools open it’s so so so important that they have access to the vacations as quickly as we possibly can get them.” 

The Osceola County school district serves more than 72,000 students. The governor’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

 

Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy's work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn.
