More Publix Grocery Stores in Florida Will Vaccinate Seniors Against Coronavirus

By Danielle Prieur
Published January 19, 2021 at 10:44 AM EST
Photo from Publix Facebook page.

Gov. Ron DeSantis says COVID-19 vaccines in the state are for Florida residents only. DeSantis says the Agency for Health Care Administration may issue a statement clarifying who can get the vaccine.  

DeSantis says snowbirds who live in other states but migrate to Florida for six months out of the year can still get the vaccine.

He says these people are Florida residents at least part-time.

But people should not be traveling from other countries to get those vaccines. 

“We’re discouraging that. In fact, you may even see something come out of AHCA just saying like look this is for Florida residents.”

DeSantis said there had been stories of people traveling from other parts of North and South America to get the vaccine in the state.

"And so we’re not going to do that. We’re not doing vaccine tourism."

Desantis was in Jupiter to announce an expansion of the vaccine to select Publix grocery stores in Palm Beach County, Martin County, and Monroe County beginning Thursday. 

Vaccinations will be available for people 65 and older at Publix locations in those counties by appointment only. 

