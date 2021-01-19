© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Fishkind Conversations: As COVID-19 Cases Rise, Florida's Tourism Economy Drops...Again

By Nicole Darden Creston
Published January 19, 2021 at 2:45 AM EST
Hank Fishkind. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE
Last week infection rates surged across the U.S. and here in Florida, and there were reports of sharp drops in economic activity in response. Retail sales dropped for the third month in a row and new unemployment claims climbed.

This is problematic for Central Florida’s tourism-based economy.

Economic analyst Dr. Hank Fishkind tells WMFE’s Nicole Darden Creston things will change if President-elect Joe Biden is able to do 100 million vaccinations in the first 100 days of his administration, as planned. But the change will be slow.

