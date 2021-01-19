Commissioner Fried Lights the Florida Capitol Amber Tonight in Honor of Those Who Lost Their Lives to Coronavirus

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried is lighting the Florida Capitol amber tonight in memory of Floridians who have lost their lives to COVID-19.

The Capitol lighting is part of the incoming Biden-Harris administration’s national moment of unity and remembrance.

Fried says state capitals and town halls will be lit up tonight along with the Lincoln Memorial reflecting pool to commemorate more than 397,000 lives lost to coronavirus.

“And this is an opportunity to take a reflection of where we have been and the inauguration tomorrow of where we’re going to go.”

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/13003-real-1-1.wav"][/audio]

Fried hopes the lights will also be a sign of unity that America is on track to start a new chapter.

“We still have this battle in front of us and to not let down our guard. People every single day here in the state of Florida and across the world are still dying and losing their lives because of COVID. And families who have lost loved ones.”

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/13004_FRIED_DANIELLE.wav"][/audio]

More than 24,000 Floridians have died from COVID-19.