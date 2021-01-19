Ahead of Biden's Inauguration, Central Florida Leaders Prepare for a New Administration in the White House

Florida leaders are weighing in on the inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.



Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, a Democrat, says she’s looking forward to Biden’s steady leadership in the White House.

Fried says Biden is somebody who brings experts to the table, listens to science, and will lead with a measured approach that takes care of everybody.

“Not just those who voted for President-elect Biden, but truly be president of the entire United States. And know that the president-elect will have the minds and the hearts of the country when he starts to lead in that direction and stop the divisiveness in our country.”

Fried said she’s also grateful she won’t have to wake up to an early morning Twitter storm from the Commander in Chief everyday.

Rep. Randy Fine, a Republican, says he’s very nervous about the policies the new administration might promote.

And he says it’s unclear whether Biden will be able to unite the country.

“Many on the left define unity as agree with us or be quiet. What I hope he talks about is saying that we can disagree agreeably. We can have strongly held ideas, we can disagree strongly about what the right policies are, but we should remember that we are all Americans.”

Fine says he’s especially concerned about the immigration, small business, and COVID-19 mitigation policies the new administration might introduce.

You can tune into special coverage of Biden's election on Wednesday on this station from 11 am to 2 pm or livestream it on the WMFE app.