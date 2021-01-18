© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Villages immunization site suspends appointments due to 'national supply'

By Joe Byrnes
Published January 18, 2021 at 9:39 AM EST
Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke at a new mass vaccination site in The Villages Tuesday morning. Photo: DeSantis via Facebook
Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke at a new mass vaccination site in The Villages Tuesday morning. Photo: DeSantis via Facebook

A new COVID-19 vaccination site in The Villages had to shut down over the weekend, leaving thousands of seniors with appointments but not shots.

The drive-thru site opened last Tuesday witha press conference as Gov. Ron DeSantis promoted a Seniors First approach.

Seventy-five hundred people with appointments to get their first dose in The Villages will have to wait.

They'll be notified by email.

In a statement, Global Medical Response blamed "unforeseen circumstances surrounding the national supply of COVID-19 vaccines."

The Colorado-based medical transport company is working with the state of Florida to immunize people in the huge retirement community.

And GMR wants to reassure those who have signed up that they will not lose their place in line.Its website continues to take registrations for the free vaccine.

The company is ready to restart immunizations when more doses are available.

Tags
coronavirusCentral Florida Newsthe villages
Joe Byrnes
Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.
See stories by Joe Byrnes
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details