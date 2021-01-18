In deadly weekend, 490 deaths reported across Florida; Lake County Public Schools offers vaccines to older staff - your Monday coronavirus update

﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

In deadly weekend, 490 deaths reported across Florida

Over the weekend, Florida added 31,214 new cases of COVID-19 and 490 deaths.

More than one and a half million Florida residents have tested positive for the coronavirus. The Florida death toll so far is 24,657.

Since Friday, Sumter County has recorded 31 additional deaths, bringing its total to 157.

Twenty-eight deaths were added in Lake County, where 377 people have died with COVID-19.

Throughout Central Florida including Marion County, 136 residents died with the disease over the past three days.

Meanwhile, the state reports that more than one million people in Florida have received a COVID-19 vaccine. Ninety-three thousand have received both doses.



Lake County Public Schools offers vaccine to older staff

Lake County public school employees over 65, plus school nurses and clinic staff, can receive a first dose of the Pfizer vaccine on Tuesday.

The district plans to offer the COVID-19 vaccine to 800 employees between 8 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. in the Tavares High School gymnasium.

Eligible staff are assigned hourly time slots based on their last names.

The district is providing the free and voluntary immunizations through a partnership with the Health Department.