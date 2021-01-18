© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Ex-Florida employee, Rebekah Jones, in jail after arrest warrant issued

By Danielle Prieur
Published January 18, 2021 at 7:08 AM EST
rebekah-jones-says-she-was-fired-after-she-refused-to-manipulate-coronavirus-data-at-the-florida-health-department-now-she-has-launched-her-own-covid-19-data-portal-for-the-state
Florida's Community Coronavirus Dashboard
/
Rebekah Jones says she was fired after she refused to manipulate coronavirus data at the Florida health department. Now she has launched her own COVID-19 data portal for the state.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A former Florida Department of Health employee who was fired for insubordination after repeatedly violating the agency’s policy about communicating with the media has turned herself in to sheriff’s officials. Thirty-one-year-old Rebekah Jones was booked into jail Sunday night on charges of accessing computer equipment without authority. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement announced her arrest on Monday. The investigation began Nov. 10 after FDLE received a complaint from the state’s health department that someone illegally accessed a state emergency-alert messaging system. She sued the state following the execution of a search warrant at her home, which she called a “sham."

Tags
coronavirusRebekah JonesCentral Florida NewsHealth
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details