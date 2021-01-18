A Cold Night is in the Forecast for Central Florida

A cold night is in the forecast, and Meteorologist Jeff Huffman says frost should be expected in some areas by morning.

"Clear skies, calm winds, and high pressure directly overhead will allow temperatures to cool close to the freezing mark in areas away far from the urban centers, especially north of the suburbs." A Frost Advisory has been issued tonight for Marion, Volusia and Northern Lake counties, where Jeff says morning lows will range from 32 to 36.