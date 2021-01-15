© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Your Coronavirus Update For Friday: Florida Averaging 14,000 New Cases Per Day; Nearly 80,000 People Vaccinated Statewide

By Matthew Peddie
Published January 15, 2021 at 10:59 AM EST
Photo: CDC @cdc
Florida averaging more than 14,000 new cases per day

Matthew Peddie, WMFE

Florida added 16,549 new COVID-19 cases, according to figures released Friday. 

That’s an increase to the three prior days. 

The state added 188 new deaths from COVID-19

Florida is averaging 14,496 new cases per day in the last week, according to data from Johns Hopkins University analyzed by NPR.

That’s a 5 percent decrease over the week prior, and a 38 percent increase from two weeks ago. 

As of Friday morning, 7,528 patients were in the hospital statewide with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19. 

In total, more than 1.5 million Floridians have gotten COVID-19, and 24,169 people have died. 

Some 769,765 people have received the first dose of a vaccine, and 79,552 have completed a full course of the vaccine. 

