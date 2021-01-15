Orlando Restaurant Manager Saved Boy's Life By Reporting Child Abuse

Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolón says a local restaurant manager saved the life of an 11 year old boy by following the “See Something, Say Something” mantra.





Flaviane Carvalho noticed the boy had several large bruises and scratches on his face when he came into Mrs. Potato Restaurant with his parents on New Year’s Day.

Then, Carvalho said when the family ordered food, the boy wasn’t given anything to eat.

“I step in and ask if there was something wrong with the order because the food for the boy was missing. And then the man told me that no that everything was ok and the boy was ok and he was going to have his dinner at night at home. This was super strange to me.”

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/abuse-clip-one-1.wav"][/audio]

Carvalho suspected the boy was being abused. So, she quickly made a sign that read “Do you need help? OK” and held it up to the boy when his parents weren’t looking.

“A couple minutes later I wrote another sign asking him if he needs help. And I showed him and he nodded his head yes. Went to the back of the restaurant and called 911.”

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/abuse-clip-two-1-1.wav"][/audio]

An investigation confirmed the boy had been repeatedly physically abused by his stepfather including being denied food to the point of malnourishment.

His stepfather Timothy Wilson II has been arrested on child abuse and neglect charges and his mother Kristen Nicole Swann was arrested on charges of child neglect.

A trust account has been set up for the boy and his sister at:

COLE, SCOTT & KISSANE , P.A. Trust Account

c/o The Northern Trust Company

600 Brickell Avenue, Suite 2400

Miami, Florida 33131

Attn: Michael Villasana

For the benefit of the minor children of Wilson/Swann



