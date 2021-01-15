Miami mayor wants residency restriction for COVID vaccine

MIAMI (AP) — Miami Mayor Francis Suarez wants to reserve doses of the COVID-19 vaccine only for those who live inside the city limits under a policy he’s calling “Miami First.” He pitched the idea at a city commission meeting Thursday. Plans are underway to open a vaccination site as early as Wednesday at Marlins Park in Miami. Federal regulations say there can't be residency requirements for the vaccine. But Suarez asked the city manager and attorney to “take all legal steps necessary" to prevent non-residents from receiving vaccines prior to the city's elderly and vulnerable populations. Another state-run site is already set up at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.