Your Coronavirus Update For Thursday: AdventHealth Delays Some Elective Surgeries As COVID-19 Stretches Resources

AdventHealth delays some elective surgeries as COVID-19 stretches resources

Abe Aboraya, WMFE

AdventHealth is delaying some elective surgeries as COVID-19 cases continue to stretch hospital resources in Central Florida. As of noon on Thursday, 7,700 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide. That's a 10% increase from 10 days ago.

AdventHealth market CEO Brian Adams said the hospital is still doing some elective surgeries.

“But we are reviewing those elective surgeries that would require an intensive care stay post procedure as we want to make sure we have our bed availability for our sickest patients," said Adams.

"So if your surgery is elective and it can be delayed, you’ll be connecting with your physician.”

Adams said AdventHealth has had to transfer patients to hospitals with more ICU beds, as well as move staff to different hospitals.

“There are times where patients need a higher level of care and we do move them from one hospital to another. But we do also move staff between those facilities and our expert physicians so we can care for patients where they are," he said.

53 hospitals statewide report having zero intensive care unit beds available - including nine in Brevard, Orange, Osceola, Seminole, and Volusia counties.

AdventHealth Ocala in Marion County is also out of ICU beds.

According to the most recent White House Coronavirus Task Force Report on Florida obtained by the Orlando Sentinel, 18 hospitals statewide have reported shortages of equipment and 24 hospitals have staff shortages.

Florida adds more than 13,000 new cases

Matthew Peddie, WMFE

Florida added 13,462 new COVID-19 cases, according to figures released Thursday.

Florida is averaging more than 15,000 new cases per day in the last week, according to data from Johns Hopkins University analyzed by NPR.

That’s a 4% increase over the week prior, and a 50% increase from two weeks ago.

In total, more than 1.5 million Floridians have gotten COVID-19, and nearly 24,000 people have died.