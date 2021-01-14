Summerfield man arrested in connection with intrusion at U.S. Capitol

One of the first people charged federally in the assault on the U-S Capitol last week was arrested Thursday in Marion County.

Thirty-five-year-old Michael Thomas Curzio had initially been detained with five others by a Capitol police officer during the attack. He faces charges of unlawful entry along with violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

[caption id="attachment_172117" align="alignleft" width="320"]

A mugshot of Michael Curzio at the Marion County Jail.[/caption]

FBI officials say he was found on Thursday with help from the Marion County Sheriff's Office. He was arrested near County Road 42 and U.S. 301.

The Summerfield resident had been released from prison in Florida about two years ago after serving time for attempted murder.

Records show Curzio made an initial appearance in federal court on Thursday.

He is being held in the Marion County Jail.