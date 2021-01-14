© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Summerfield man arrested in connection with intrusion at U.S. Capitol

By Joe Byrnes
Published January 14, 2021 at 4:31 PM EST
In January, the FBI published of images of people being sought in connection with the assault on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.
One of the first people charged federally in the assault on the U-S Capitol last week was arrested Thursday in Marion County.

Thirty-five-year-old Michael Thomas Curzio had initially been detained with five others by a Capitol police officer during the attack. He faces charges of unlawful entry along with violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

FBI officials say he was found on Thursday with help from the Marion County Sheriff's Office. He was arrested near County Road 42 and U.S. 301.

The Summerfield resident had been released from prison in Florida about two years ago after serving time for attempted murder.

Records show Curzio made an initial appearance in federal court on Thursday.

He is being held in the Marion County Jail.

