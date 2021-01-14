© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
South Florida School District Officials Are Fighting For Teachers And Employees To Get Priority In COVID-19 Vaccine

By Danielle Prieur
Published January 14, 2021 at 6:07 AM EST
School district officials in Broward and Miami-Dade are fighting for teachers and employees to get priority in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. WLRN’s Sherrilyn Cabrera has more. Broward County schools superintendent Robert Runcie expressed the importance of vaccines in a webinar yesterday. "Our schools are essential to the function of our economy and if we’re serious about opening our economy, we cannot do that without fully reopening our schools. We must prioritize our public school teachers and staff for this vaccine." Runcie said the district has the space to administer the vaccine in school buildings. Miami-Dade County School Board member Dorothy Bendross-Mindingal also suggested using school sites for vaccination in a Miami-Dade board meeting. "Teachers, specialist instructional support personnel, aids, food service, and custodial workers and principals as a priority group for the administration of the vaccine. We include all personnel." So far, vaccinations in Florida have been largely limited to health care workers and adults aged 65 years and older. Governor Ron DeSantis’ vaccine plan calls for expanding access to a group including teachers, firefighters, police officers, and other essential workers as early as February. But both Miami-Dade and Broward school officials are asking the state to move forward with vaccinating school personnel even sooner.

Danielle Prieur
