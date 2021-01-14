No Vaccines at the Orange County Convention Center on MLK Jr. Day, But Coronavirus Testing Will Continue

Orange County residents will not be able to get coronavirus shots at the Orange County Convention Center on MLK Jr. Day.





The Orange County Department of Health vaccine site at the North Concourse of the Orange County Convention Center will close in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The site will reopen on Tuesday, Jan. 19 to anyone 65 years and older with a valid ID and a QR code generated by registering for an appointment.

Residents can still get tested for coronavirus on Monday at the Florida Division of Emergency Management test site at the West Concourse of the Convention Center.

Both the rapid antigen and PCR tests are available along with antibody tests.

Appointments are not required and walk-ins are welcome.



