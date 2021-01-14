© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Miami Beach Scraps Plans To Fund $1 Million For Spring Break Festival

By Danielle Prieur
Published January 14, 2021 at 6:00 AM EST
Photo: Anthony Delanoix
Photo: Anthony Delanoix

A popular spring break destination in South Florida wants to cool down the crowds this year to limit the spread of COVID-19.
Miami Beach commissioners voted yesterday to reallocate one million dollars in funding from a 12-day spring break festival. City officials scrapped plans for the event after citing a rise in coronavirus cases. Miami Beach Police said they expect hundreds of colleges to release students for spring break in March. The city's interim manager had recommended hosting the festival last year to help rebrand the image of Miami Beach. Instead city commissioners will consider a similar proposal for next year.

Tags
coronavirusCentral Florida News
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details