Petition Calls For Casselberry Vice Mayor's Resignation After Incendiary Remarks Before Capitol Riot

By Brendan Byrne
Published January 13, 2021 at 8:29 AM EST
A video posted to Rumble shows Casselberry commissioner and vice mayor Mark Bush at an Orlando rally January 5. Photo: Rumble

An online petition is calling for the resignation of Casselberry’s vice mayor and commissioner after a video surfaced showing the vice mayor making incendiary comments a day before rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol.

More than 500 citizens have signed a Change.org petition calling for the resignation of Casselberry Vice Mayor Mark Busch.

A video posted to the website Rumble shows Busch speaking at a rally in Orlando on January 5 in support of the so-called Stop the Steal movement, encouraging protesters in D.C.  to make their voices heard, saying “watch out, all bets are off.”

A mob stormed the U.S. Capitol, resulting in a violent riot which left five dead including a Capitol Police Officer.

Spectrum News reports Busch apologized for the remarks at a commission meeting earlier this week, condemning violence, and said he had no plans to step down.

One city commissioner is calling for an investigation into the remarks.

Central Florida News
Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
