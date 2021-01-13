© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Orlando VA Medical Center Will Offer Two Vaccine Clinics This Weekend, MLK Jr. Day

By Danielle Prieur
Published January 13, 2021 at 10:09 AM EST
Photo: Orlando VA Medical Center
Photo: Orlando VA Medical Center

The Orlando VA will hold a walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic for select veterans this Saturday and on MLK Jr. Day. 

Veterans ages 75 and older are eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine at the Orlando VA Medical Center both days.

The vaccine is also available to veterans 18 and older who are employed on the frontline of the COVID-19 response including teachers and grocery store workers.  

Those veterans must bring proof of employment including an ID or other documentation before they get their shot. 

Appointments are not required at the clinic located on the fourth floor of the building from 8 am until 4 pm or until supplies last. 

Anyone who gets vaccinated must be eligible for VA health care benefits, receive care at the VA, and be able to return to Lake Nona for their second dose in 21 days.

In a statement, the VA said as supply increases, additional groups of veterans will be notified that they can receive the vaccine.

Tags
coronavirusCentral Florida NewsHealth
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details