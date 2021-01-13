© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Attorney Fred Levin, Who Fought Tobacco Industry, Dies At 83

By Talia Blake
Published January 13, 2021 at 5:30 AM EST
Fred Levin via Trial Lawyers Hall Of Fame Website
Fred Levin via Trial Lawyers Hall Of Fame Website

Florida attorney Fred Levin, who won a major legal battle against the tobacco industry, has died after being infected with the coronavirus. He was 83.

Levin's death Tuesday of complications from COVID-19 was confirmed by an attorney in his firm.

Levin was able to get the Florida Legislature in the 1990s to change its Medicaid law so that the state could recoup its costs of treating lung cancer. That led to a $13 billion settlement with the tobacco industry.

Levin also managed fellow Pensacola native Roy Jones Jr.'s boxing career leading to the prizefighter's heavyweight championship in 2003. And he donated more than $35 million as a philanthropist.

Tags
Central Florida NewsHealth
Talia Blake
After a brief stint as Morning Edition Producer at The Public’s Radio in in Rhode Island, Talia Blake returned to WMFE, the station that grew her love for public radio. She graduated with a double-major in Broadcast Journalism and Psychology from the University of Central Florida (Go Knights!). While at UCF, she was an intern for WMFE’s public affairs show, Intersection. In her spare time, Talia is an avid foodie and enjoys working out.
See stories by Talia Blake
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details