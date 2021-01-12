Manatee Spotted With "Trump" On Its Back

State and federal wildlife authorities are investigating after a manatee was found with the word, “Trump,” written across its back.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says it does not appear the manatee was seriously injured, as the word, “Trump,” was written into algae on the animal’s back.

The Citrus County Chronicle reports the manatee was found Sunday in the headwaters of the Homosassa River, in northwest Florida.

Manatees are protected under the Endangered Species Act and Marine Mammal Protection Act.

Their harassment is a federal crime, punishable by a $50,000 fine and up to one year in prison.

U.S. Fish and Wildlife says it is investigating along with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The nonprofit Center for Biological Diversity is also offering a $5,000 reward for any information that leads to a conviction.