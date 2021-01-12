© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Manatee Spotted With "Trump" On Its Back

By Amy Green
Published January 12, 2021 at 8:13 AM EST
Photo courtesy Wikimedia Commons.
State and federal wildlife authorities are investigating after a manatee was found with the word, “Trump,” written across its back. 

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says it does not appear the manatee was seriously injured, as the word, “Trump,” was written into algae on the animal’s back. 

The Citrus County Chronicle reports the manatee was found Sunday in the headwaters of the Homosassa River, in northwest Florida. 

Manatees are protected under the Endangered Species Act and Marine Mammal Protection Act. 

Their harassment is a federal crime, punishable by a $50,000 fine and up to one year in prison. 

U.S. Fish and Wildlife says it is investigating along with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. 

The nonprofit Center for Biological Diversity is also offering a $5,000 reward for any information that leads to a conviction. 

 

Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
