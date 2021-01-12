© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Former Principal Of The Year Sues Seminole County School District

By Talia Blake
Published January 12, 2021 at 5:36 AM EST
education-2

A former high school principal is suing a central Florida school district over allegations she was wrongly removed from her job and discriminated against because of her “alcohol dependency problem.” 

In a lawsuit filed Jan. 4 in federal court in Orlando, Mary Williams seeks more than 30-thousand dollars in damages. 

The lawsuit argues the Seminole County school district discriminated against Williams because of her disability, which is her alcohol addiction. 

In 2018 Williams was named principal of the year in the county. 

Less than a year later, district officials told her she wasn't being retained for the 2019-2020 school year.

Tags
Central Florida NewsEducation
Talia Blake
After a brief stint as Morning Edition Producer at The Public’s Radio in in Rhode Island, Talia Blake returned to WMFE, the station that grew her love for public radio. She graduated with a double-major in Broadcast Journalism and Psychology from the University of Central Florida (Go Knights!). While at UCF, she was an intern for WMFE’s public affairs show, Intersection. In her spare time, Talia is an avid foodie and enjoys working out.
See stories by Talia Blake
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details