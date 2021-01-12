© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Federal Extension On Pandemic Funding Helps State Coffers

By Danielle Prieur
Published January 12, 2021 at 7:14 AM EST
Photo: Fabian Blank
Photo: Fabian Blank

Florida lawmakers have gotten a budget break thanks to a decision by the feds to extend the nation’s public-health emergency due to the pandemic. WFSU's Gina Jordan has more.

The federal government will continue to allocate a 6.2 percentage-point increase in money for Medicaid, which provides health coverage to poor, elderly and disabled people. Before the extension, the additional funding was slated to expire in March. Now, Florida should continue to receive the increased funding through June 30th, the end of the state’s fiscal year. With the pandemic reducing state tax revenues, finding a way to balance the budget will be a major issue during the looming legislative session.

Tags
coronavirusCentral Florida News
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details