© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Weather Off Daytona Beach Coast Delays NASA, SpaceX Cargo Capsule Return

By Brendan Byrne
Published January 11, 2021 at 8:18 AM EST
The SpaceX Cargo Dragon vehicle is pictured docked to the Harmony module’s space-facing international docking adapter. Photo: NASA TV
The SpaceX Cargo Dragon vehicle is pictured docked to the Harmony module’s space-facing international docking adapter. Photo: NASA TV

SpaceX scrubbed the planned return of a cargo capsule Monday filled with science experiments from the International Space Station.

SpaceX’s Cargo Dragon will remain docked to the ISS as weather in the planned splashdown zone off the coast of Daytona Beach wasn’t favorable. SpaceX planned to return the capsule Monday, with a scheduled splash down around 9 p.m. EST off the coast of Florida.

The splashdown will be the first for a cargo vehicle in the Atlantic Ocean. The proximity to Kennedy Space Center will allow researchers to get their hands on returning science in about four hours, much quicker than the previous two-day turnaround for Pacific Ocean landings.

After spending about a month docked to the station, the Cargo Dragon is now packed with returning equipment and experiments including live mice. Scientists are studying how their bodies change after spending time in microgravity. The mice will be the first unloaded from the vehicle once it splashes down. A helicopter will transport the subjects to a processing lab at NASA's Kennedy Space Center.

It’s unclear when the next splashdown attempt will be. NASA said teams are looking at weather conditions for a future landing opportunity.

Tags
Central Florida NewsSpace
Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
See stories by Brendan Byrne
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details