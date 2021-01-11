State Fire Marshal Investigates Weekend Fire At the Star Motel In Kissimmee

A fire broke out at the Star Motel in Kissimmee on Sunday.

In a tweet, Osceola County Fire Rescue & EMS says the fire was extinguished and no injuries were reported.





The State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

Owners of the Star were supposed to meet with Osceola County today to discuss the future of the property that was deemed unsafe by code enforcement months ago.

Most residents have either been rehoused by the Community Hope Center in Kissimmee or moved to other low-rent motels in the area.

