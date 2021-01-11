© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
State Fire Marshal Investigates Weekend Fire At the Star Motel In Kissimmee

By Danielle Prieur
Published January 11, 2021 at 8:15 AM EST
Photo: Danielle Prieur
Photo: Danielle Prieur

A fire broke out at the Star Motel in Kissimmee on Sunday.

In a tweet, Osceola County Fire Rescue & EMS says the fire was extinguished and no injuries were reported. 

The State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire. 

Owners of the Star were supposed to meet with Osceola County today to discuss the future of the property that was deemed unsafe by code enforcement months ago. 

Most residents have either been rehoused by the Community Hope Center in Kissimmee or moved to other low-rent motels in the area.

[embed]https://www.wmfe.org/the-future-of-the-star-motel-is-uncertain-heres-why-that-matters/170464[/embed]

coronavirus Star Motel The Star Motel Central Florida News
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
