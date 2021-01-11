Orlando International Airport Was One of the Busiest Airports in the Country Over the Holidays

Orlando International Airport was the busiest airport in the country for departures most days this holiday season.

The Transportation Security Administration says MCO had the most departing flights in the country on 18 out of 21 holiday travel days this year.

Almost 900,000 passengers flew out of the airport from Dec. 21 through Jan. 7 surpassing projections for 775,000 passengers.

The busiest days to travel out of the airport were Dec. 25 and Jan. 1.

Photo: Orlando International Airport

Photo: Orlando International Airport[/caption]

In a statement, Greater Orlando Aviation Authority CEO Phil Brown said a COVID-19 vaccine, low airfares, and airport health protocols contributed to these strong numbers.

Even with more travelers than expected, holiday traffic at the airport was down 42 percent compared with last year’s 1.5 million departures due to the pandemic.

Some 139 TSA agents at the airport have gotten sick with COVID-19 since mid-March.