Florida Graduation Rates Rise During The Pandemic

By Danielle Prieur
Published January 11, 2021 at 3:51 AM EST
Photo: Chichi Onyekanne

Graduation rates for Florida high school students ticked up last year.

90 percent of students graduated, according to a new Florida Department of Education report. The report showed a 3.1 percent increase in seniors graduating statewide during the 2019-2020 academic year. K-12 public school chancellor Jacob Oliva attributes at least part of the gains to the state’s waiving of testing requirements during the COVID-19 pandemic. The report showed all student demographic groups made gains in graduation rates. Black students saw the biggest jump, with a 5.1 percent increase. Florida schools were shuttered last spring in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.

coronavirusCentral Florida NewsHealth
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
