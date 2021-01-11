Florida Graduation Rates Rise During The Pandemic

Graduation rates for Florida high school students ticked up last year.

90 percent of students graduated, according to a new Florida Department of Education report. The report showed a 3.1 percent increase in seniors graduating statewide during the 2019-2020 academic year. K-12 public school chancellor Jacob Oliva attributes at least part of the gains to the state’s waiving of testing requirements during the COVID-19 pandemic. The report showed all student demographic groups made gains in graduation rates. Black students saw the biggest jump, with a 5.1 percent increase. Florida schools were shuttered last spring in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.