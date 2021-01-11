© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Disney's Magical Express Will Stop Running in 2022

By Danielle Prieur
Published January 11, 2021 at 9:27 AM EST
Photo: Allison Varney
Photo: Allison Varney

Disney announced today it will shut down its Magical Express next year. 

The free shuttle buses that connect Disney resort guests with the Orlando International Airport will be defunct starting Jan. 1 2022.

Families and individuals staying at park hotels throughout 2021 will still be able to use the service. 

But luggage delivery for those arriving or departing from MCO and airline check-in are no longer available. 

In a statement, the company said their decision was based on the availability of ride-share services that save time and offer more flexibility to vacationers.

Resort guests will be able to use other complimentary transportation options like buses, monorails, and the Skyliner to get to the four Orlando parks instead.

Read the full statement below:

Vacationers have more options to choose from than ever for transportation, including ride-share services that save time and offer more flexibility to go where they want, when they want. In light of this shift, when Disney Resort hotel bookings open for stays in 2022, we will no longer offer Disney’s Magical Express service for airport transportation, starting with arrivals Jan. 1, 2022. We will continue to operate the service for new and existing reservations made at Disney Resort hotels for arrivals throughout 2021. Additionally, complimentary transportation options – such as buses, monorails and Disney Skyliner – will continue to be available within Walt Disney World Resort for Disney Resort hotel guests, including to and from all four theme parks.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
