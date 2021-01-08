© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
UCF Starts COVID Vaccine Distribution Next Week

By Brendan Byrne
Published January 8, 2021 at 9:12 AM EST
Photo: UCF
Photo: UCF

The University of Central Florida says it has been approved as a vaccination site and will begin administering COVID-19 vaccines starting next week.

UCF said it received 1,000 doses of the vaccine. The state of Florida’s rollout guidelines allow for faculty, staff and students 65 years of age or older and any of UCF’s healthcare workers to receive the vaccine.

The university said it has developed a mass vaccination plan that can serve as many as 4,000 people per day once more doses are available.

UCF’s spring semester starts next week. The university said its contact tracing program and on-campus safety guidelines have resulted in no signs of virus spread through its classrooms.

It will continue to monitor any spikes in cases as students return to campus Monday.

