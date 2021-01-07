Florida Lawmakers; Elected Officials Weigh In On Chaos In DC

For a few hours on Wednesday- chaos ruled in the halls of congress. A pro-Trump mob broke down the doors and flooded the building- vandalizing some of the lawmakers offices. A woman was shot dead by law enforcement. Lawmakers and staff were hustled to safety but otherwise police appeared powerless to stop the mob.

Once lawmakers returned to debate- some who said they had planned to voice objections to the electoral count, changed their minds in light of the violence.

On this episode of Intersection- we discuss the chaos in DC with political commentators Dick Batchelor and Frank Torres and former Florida Supreme Court justice James Perry.

Also joining the call: US Rep. Stephanie Murphy and Orange County Sheriff John Mina.