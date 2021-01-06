© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Central Florida Lawmakers Condemn Actions Of Protesters At U.S. Capitol

By Brendan Byrne
Published January 6, 2021 at 10:30 AM EST
supporters-of-president-trump-attend-a-rally-at-freedom-plaza-on-tuesday-a-day-before-congress-meets-to-certify-the-2020-electoral-college-results
AP
/
People attend a rally at Freedom Plaza Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, in Washington, in support of President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Central Florida lawmakers are condemning the actions of protesters who stormed the U.S. Capitol Wednesday during the Congressional certification of the presidential election results.

In a tweet, Republican Senator Marco Rubio said “there is nothing patriotic about what is occurring on Capitol Hill. "This is [third]-world style anti-American anarchy.” He urged President Trump to take action, saying law enforcement agents are under assault. "It is crucial you help restore order by sending resources to assist the police and ask those doing this to stand down."

Democratic Congresswoman Val Demings, a former police chief, called the actions of the supporters “a coup in progress. a dark day for America,” but urged supporters to not give in. “They will lose. We will not be intimidated. Democracy will win.”

Speaking to Fox News, Republican Congress Mike Waltz called the actions “despicable,” adding “this is not who we are as a country.” Waltz, a former Green Beret whose district includes Daytona Beach, told ABC news that there will be a peaceful transfer of power.

"That’s what makes America different than the rest of the world where I’ve served, where I’ve fought, and where so many people around the world are struggling to have the luxury of what we have here, which is resolving disputes peacefully.”

Republican Senator Rick Scott thanked Capitol Police on Twitter, adding "what happened today at the Capitol is disgraceful and un-American. It is not what our country stands for."
This is a developing story. 

Tags
Central Florida News
Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
See stories by Brendan Byrne
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details