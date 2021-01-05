© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Pilot program: Publix pharmacies in 3 counties will offer coronavirus vaccine to seniors

By Joe Byrnes
Published January 5, 2021 at 11:53 AM EST
Photo from Publix Facebook page.
Photo from Publix Facebook page.

In Ocala Tuesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced a pilot program providing the coronavirus vaccine to at least 15,000 seniors at Publix pharmacies in Marion, Citrus and Hernando counties.

"We want to do the pilot project," he said. "We selected these three counties and these 22 pharmacies. But I've made clear to Publix that, if we're able to do this, if it's efficient, if people have good response to it, my goal would be to work with them in all their pharmacies."

[audio mp3="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/PUBLIX.mp3"][/audio]

People 65 and older wishing to receive the vaccine will be able to register for an appointment on the Publix website beginning Thursday

The list includes 11 stores in Marion County.

DeSantis said Publix has 756 pharmacies in Florida and each one could administer 100 to 125 shots a day. Publix, he said, could be "an incredible force multiplier" for vaccination efforts.

Tags
coronavirusCentral Florida NewsPublixHealthmarion county florida
Joe Byrnes
Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.
See stories by Joe Byrnes
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details