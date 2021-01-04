© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Bethune Cookman University Delays In-Person Classes For Spring 2021

By Talia Blake
Published January 4, 2021 at 6:34 AM EST
Bethune Cookman University photo by: Talia Blake/WMFE
Bethune Cookman University photo by: Talia Blake/WMFE

Students at Bethune Cookman University will not be returning to campus right away this semester. BCU will delay in-person classes until February 15.

President Brent Chrite made the announcement in a letter on New Year’s Day saying this action was done in response to the high COVID-19 positivity rate in the state and country. 

Classes will begin online January 11th and students will return to campus February 11th through 13th. All students will be tested for coronavirus when they return to BCU. 

Also, there will be NO spring break this year. To read more about the school's reopening plan for Spring 2021, click here

Talia Blake
After a brief stint as Morning Edition Producer at The Public’s Radio in in Rhode Island, Talia Blake returned to WMFE, the station that grew her love for public radio. She graduated with a double-major in Broadcast Journalism and Psychology from the University of Central Florida (Go Knights!). While at UCF, she was an intern for WMFE’s public affairs show, Intersection. In her spare time, Talia is an avid foodie and enjoys working out.
See stories by Talia Blake
