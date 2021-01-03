© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Loyal customer leaves $2,021 tip for Miami juice bar staff

By Danielle Prieur
Published January 3, 2021 at 6:09 AM EST
Photo: K15 Photos

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A regular customer at a North Miami Beach juice bar and restaurant left a $2,021 when she paid her New Year's Day tab. Kelly Amar says the customer's generosity on Friday provided $100 for each of the 22 people who work at Miami Squeeze. The customer didn't want her name made public. But she left a note on the tab that said: “Happy New Year!!! Always love coming here.” Amar says her family had to lay off some workers during the shutdown. They've since hired them back.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
