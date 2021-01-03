© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Florida releases 2-day total of 30,767 new COVID-19 cases

By Danielle Prieur
Published January 3, 2021 at 6:17 AM EST
Photo: Bofu Shaw
Photo: Bofu Shaw

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Health officials in Florida have reported a two-day total of 30,767 new cases of the coronavirus and 217 new deaths. The state's Department of Health didn't release numbers on New Year’s Day. Saturday's release brings the overall number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Florida to 1,354,833. The agency posted that 21,015 cases were reported on Friday and 9,752 on Saturday. On New Year’s Eve, the state reported the highest daily jump in COVID-19 cases ever detected in Florida, with 17,192 new cases. Also on Thursday, the state reported that the more contagious strain of coronavirus found in England was detected in a man in Martin County.

Tags
Central Florida News
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details