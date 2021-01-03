Florida releases 2-day total of 30,767 new COVID-19 cases

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Health officials in Florida have reported a two-day total of 30,767 new cases of the coronavirus and 217 new deaths. The state's Department of Health didn't release numbers on New Year’s Day. Saturday's release brings the overall number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Florida to 1,354,833. The agency posted that 21,015 cases were reported on Friday and 9,752 on Saturday. On New Year’s Eve, the state reported the highest daily jump in COVID-19 cases ever detected in Florida, with 17,192 new cases. Also on Thursday, the state reported that the more contagious strain of coronavirus found in England was detected in a man in Martin County.