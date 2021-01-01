South Florida Jurisdictions Put New Year’s Day Curfews in Place

Jurisdictions across South Florida are enforcing curfews to slow the spread of COVID-19 during New Years’ celebrations.

Miami-Dade and Broward counties say residents must be home by 1 am. In Key West, it's even earlier 10 pm. In the City of Delray Beach, it’s 2 am. Speaking at the city’s online broadcast, Delray’s Emergency Manager Chris Bell says the New Year’s Day curfew is meant to prevent all-night partying from driving more new COVID-19 infections. "Our numbers of coronavirus yesterday, we had more than 12,000 cases in the state, six hundred new cases in the county yesterday alone. The numbers continue to rise some more. I'm afraid we're going to see them continue to spike after the recent holidays. And we want to do everything we can to encourage people to reduce that risk." Delray Beach police will be out to enforce the curfew. The CDC’s guidance is that people should stay home altogether.