© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

South Florida Jurisdictions Put New Year’s Day Curfews in Place

By Danielle Prieur
Published January 1, 2021 at 2:46 AM EST
Photo: Alexander Dummer
Photo: Alexander Dummer

Jurisdictions across South Florida are enforcing curfews to slow the spread of COVID-19 during New Years’ celebrations.

Miami-Dade and Broward counties say residents must be home by 1 am. In Key West, it's even earlier 10 pm. In the City of Delray Beach, it’s 2 am. Speaking at the city’s online broadcast, Delray’s Emergency Manager Chris Bell says the New Year’s Day curfew is meant to prevent all-night partying from driving more new COVID-19 infections. "Our numbers of coronavirus yesterday, we had more than 12,000 cases in the state, six hundred new cases in the county yesterday alone. The numbers continue to rise some more. I'm afraid we're going to see them continue to spike after the recent holidays. And we want to do everything we can to encourage people to reduce that risk." Delray Beach police will be out to enforce the curfew. The CDC’s guidance is that people should stay home altogether.

Tags
coronavirusCentral Florida News
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details