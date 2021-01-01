© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Hacker sends bizarre tweets on Broward commission's account

By Danielle Prieur
Published January 1, 2021 at 3:19 AM EST
Photo: Dole777

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities are trying to determine who hacked the Broward County Commission’s Twitter account early Thursday morning. Several bizarre tweets went out Thursday morning. The now-deleted tweets appeared to be largely nonsensical combinations of letters and symbols. The South Florida Sun Sentinel reports that Public Information Manager Kimberly Maroe was the only person with the account’s password. She says she was alerted around 9 a.m. and immediately reported it to Twitter and the county’s technology department. Maroe says she doesn’t know what the tweets mean, or who accessed the account. She added that no sensitive information was accessed. She changed the account’s password.

coronavirusCentral Florida News
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
