2020 Vice Presidential Candidate Kamala Harris Encourages Floridians to Vote Early

California Senator and 2020 vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris says it is within Democrats’ grasp to win back Florida. Harris made the comments at a press conference with labor union UNITE HERE today.

Harris said she’s calling Florida the one percent state since Democrats only have to flip one percent of voters blue to win the election.

She said there will be lots of obstacles including voter suppression which is why she recommended people vote early.

“If you can in your state vote early do that. If you can when you get your ballot in the mail vote early and if you need to go to the polls on Election Day just get in line early, but let us make sure that we do not delay.”

Harris said the Biden-Harris administration would provide funds for employers to retain and rehire workers as part of a RESTART package.

“And basically, we’ll provide state, tribal and local public health departments with the resources they need to certify businesses as safe for shoppers. So once they’ve complied with the testing procedures and the safety protocols right around COVID, then they are designated safe for shoppers. And in that way we can also increase the demand for hospitality and leisure industries.”

Harris said this shot in the arm to the economy would also be bolstered by clean energy infrastructure projects, additional stimulus checks and assistance for restaurants to provide meals to food banks and shelters.

