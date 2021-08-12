 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


2020 Census: Osceola County grew by 45% over decade; The Villages MSA by 39%

by (WMFE)

This section of a Census Bureau map shows population changes from 2010 to 2020 in U.S. counties, including counties in Central Florida.


The population of Central Florida, including Marion County, grew by 21%  from 2010 to 2020, according to the latest census numbers. 

The counties had more than five million of Florida’s 21.5 million residents in the 2020 Census.

The Villages metropolitan area — which is all of Sumter County — grew by 36,332 people over the decade to 129,752 in the 2020 Census.

For that, Census Bureau demographer Marc Perry singles it out.

“The Villages, Florida, was the country’s fastest growing metro area this decade, up 39 percent from 2010,” he said during a Census Bureau press conference.

The Villages retirement community itself — but not the metro area — is also in Lake and Marion counties.

As a county, Sumter is nowhere near the fastest growing. Tiny McKenzie County in North Dakota grew by 131 %.

And in Central Florida, Osceola County grew by 45% to nearly 390,000 people in the official tally.

Lake, Orange, and Polk counties all grew by at least 20 percent.

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown from the 2020 Census:

Brevard – 606,612, up 12% over the decade

Lake – 383,956, up 29%

Marion – 375,908, up 13%

Orange – 1,429,908, up 25%

Osceola – 388,656 – up 45%

Polk – 725,046, up 20%

Seminole – 470,856, up 11%

Sumter – 129,752, up 39%

Volusia – 553,543, up 12%

 


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Joe Byrnes

About Joe Byrnes

Reporter

Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.

TOP