Florida sees highest COVID-19 daily caseload jump ever

MIAMI (AP) — Health authorities are reporting the highest daily jump in COVID-19 cases ever detected in Florida as the state known for attracting retirees grapples with overwhelming demand for the new vaccine among seniors. The state's Department of Health reported on Thursday 17,192 new confirmed cases and 133 new deaths, raising the toll to 21,857. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has asked anxious seniors for patience citing the vaccine is still in limited supply. The top state official overseeing the vaccine distribution said the systems set up to sign up for the vaccine in the state “aren’t meeting the moment.”